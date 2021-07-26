South Korean Store's Brilliant Banana Packing Hack Helps You Save Fruit from Going Bad

Are you also fed up with looking for just the right amount of ripeness in bananas to eat? If yes, then a South Korean store has given a simple yet plausible solution to get over this problem. A photo that has gone viral on the internet shows the fruits have been packaged in a certain order i.e. it goes from ripest one to rawest one. The picture was shared by a Twitter page called ‘All Things Interesting.’ Some South Korean stores have packaged their bananas together in such a that one can consume them over several days and prevent them from going brown. The caption of the post reads, “They call them “one-a-day" bananas.”

In South Korea, some stores package their bananas together in various ripeness stages so you can eat them over several days without them going brown. They call them "one-a-day" bananas. pic.twitter.com/BL8hFxeS8a— All Things Interesting (@mrstrangefact) July 19, 2021

The post has garnered over 82 thousand likes, 6489 comments and has been retweeted 17,800 times on the microblogging site. The post has left netizens quite impressed. They have showered the post with appreciation. A user commented, “Too much intelligence applied here. Most of us just keep buying 5 and throwing away 2”. Another user wrote, “What a great idea. Brown bananas are great for banana bread and also composting.” Some of the users were not happy with the use of plastics to pack the fruit as there is no need for plastic, bananas come in the skin. A user wrote, “How thoughtful….but that plastic packaging has ruined it all. Bananas come in their own package so no need for all that plastic.”

Banana is one of the most nutritious as well as popular fruits in the world. People love eating bananas to satiate their hunger pangs instead of any unhealthy food. However, it gets ripped in a very short period and people often throw it away. But there are some mouthwatering delicacies that can be prepared by over ripped bananas. One can use it to make a smoothie or to bake a cookie by adding oats, peanut butter and chocolate. Banana waffles which are great in taste can also be made by using over ripped bananas.

