South Korean YouTuber Sets His Genitals on Fire as Part of Challenge, Live Streams the Act

The internet is a strange place and it has seen some of the most bizarre challenges and people engaging in series of unusual activities to kill the monotony of the pandemic. But one of the stunts has gone too far where a YouTube blogger set his genitals on fire while accepting a challenge and a fair warning, it's even painful to read about it!

South Korean gamer Shin Tae II, famously known by his internet name, 'angry Korean gamer' plays video games with his viewers on live.

In his last live streaming of 3 hours, he accepted a challenge — to set his genitals — from a viewer, following his defeat in a game named, Fall Guys.

"Accepting the challenge", Shin is seeing walking in front of the camera in his underwear and eventually applying some lightning liquid in his private parts. He then slowly brings a lighter closer to his crotch.

After a couple of seconds, Tae is heard yelling in pain as flames rise from his crotch. Just before the live streaming ends, he is seen lying on the floor crying out loud.

Tae has reportedly sustained second-degree burns.

While it's all fun and game to accept and trend bizarre challenges, it's imperative to understand what can be dangerous with a big D.