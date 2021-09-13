Southwest US Drought Condition May Worsen Due to Climate Change, Says NASA Study

The American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is involved in several missions and not all of them focus on space exploration. One of NASA’s projects is to assist weather and meteorological departments in research projects by providing them with vital data collected from satellite imagery and observation. It was with the help of this data that a recent research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Earth’s Future. The research was led by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).

The study has observed the drought status in the California state of the US and mentioned that seasonal summer rains have not made a significant contribution to offset drought conditions gripping the region. With the help of the data, scientists have projected that the upcoming years for the region will be facing more severe dry climate and drought conditions.

To reduce the magnitude of drought, research suggests reduction in emissions will curb efforts, as compared with a high emissions future. Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions through human activities are certainly to be blamed for the extreme weather conditions that will be seen in the coming years.

Researchers used the latest, state-of-the-art climate change projections and found that warming will increase the risk of both extreme single-year and 21-year soil moisture droughts that are similar to major events of the last two decades. The research mentioned that even modest warming is likely to lock in an approximately 50 percent chance of a 21-year drought, similar to 2000–2020 by the end of the 21st century.

However, NASA’s research also mentions that there remain some significant uncertainties regarding how climate change will affect drought dynamics in the region. This includes how future drying will compare to droughts in the instrumental and paleoclimate record; how various processes, including precipitation and evaporative demand, will ultimately contribute to droughts in the region; how responses of short and long term drought events may differ and the effectiveness of climate change mitigation for ameliorating future drought risk and severity.

