Soviet Soldiers Are Dancing to Britney Spears and Lady Gaga Music on This Twitter Account

A Twitter account mashes up old footage from Soviet Russia with contemporary pop songs and the result is hilarious.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Soviet Soldiers Are Dancing to Britney Spears and Lady Gaga Music on This Twitter Account
Image credit: Twitter

Thinking of Soviet Russia often brings to mind images of cruel officers not letting people drink coffee or wear jeans or worse still, mass murder and Chernobyl. However, an Twitter artist is trying to cheer up existing pieces of morbid Soviet memorabilia by adding new pop songs to old videos from USSR.

The account, named Soviet Soldiers Dancing (@communistbops) puts out videos and clips of soldiers in the USSR dancing or performing at the height of the former regime. The Soviet choir singers and dancers were a highlight of the cultural heritage of the USSR that tried to create a strong national identity by removing "Western" influences from its mainstream culture.

However, in today's unipolar world, influence of the West can no longer be resisted, as is evident by the fate of some of the videos originating from the time.

The 17-year-old who runs the account edits the soundtrack of the videos and instead of the original music, adds pop songs to the background. The result? Hordes of videos depicting Soviet soldiers in unniform, dancing to Ed Sheeran or the Killers.

As per an interview he gave to Slate, the 19-year-old boy lives in UK and started dabbling with content produced by The Red Choir at the time. He also said that he was studying 20th century Russia for his History examination when he happened to chance across videos of dancing soviet soldiers online.

Check out some of his best works:

