'Soviet Union President Just Died': 40-year-old Letter Found in Cupboard is a Time Capsule

A father renovating his house in Staffordshire, United Kingdom stumbled upon a handwritten letter from 40 years ago, reminding netizens of the good old pre-internet era and a trip to the nostalgia of the 80s. The news was shared on Facebook and brings forth a time capsule for the present generation.

Carl Skivington, a resident of Burton-upon-Trent town in England, found the letter written in 1982 while renovating a room. The letter had stayed hidden inside the cupboard for a long time and it has now come to surface. It now comes to light that the letter is in fact a time capsule that was deliberately hidden by the writer, so that it is discovered by someone several years later. Stored inside a brown envelope, the letter is addressed “To the finder of this letter.”

A picture of the letter along with its content was shared on Facebook by Becca Hansen. The letter was written by Deborah Stokes who was 14 at the time she wrote the letter. The date on the letter reads November 14, 1982. The letter begins with a general introduction by Deborah, who also mentioned that the house where the letter was stored was built in 1969. She went on to mention the birth dates of her parents and siblings. Deborah mentioned that the day also marked Prince Charles’ birthday. Deborah also shared how her favourite football club Liverpool won a match and Eddy Grant is number one of pop charts in the country. She also mentioned that her favourite band was The Boomtown Rats and wrote, “I wonder if they’re still around?” The Boomtown Rats broke up in 1986.

Deborah also described the events that took place at the time including prices of commodities and mentioned that the former Soviet Union president Leonid Brezhnev had died last week.

Netizens are in awe of this wholesome post and some are even inspired to create a similar time capsule. As one of the comments on the post read, “So fun! I am redoing my kitchen and wrote a note on the top part of a cabinet that will be covered by the counter top. I now feel I should write it out on paper for easier teasing of this is ever demolished.” Another user commented, “Wow!! what an amazing find! So cool to have a piece of the history of your home.”

