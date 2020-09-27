SP Balasubrahmanyam Could Light up a Room With His Energy and This Old Photoshoot Video is Proof

Singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been credited with 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages, breathed his last on September 25 after a prolonged battle with coronavirus.

SPB's demise came as a blow to millions of fans around the country, who rushed to pay their tributes to the departed singer.

Videos of his melodious songs started doing the rounds of the Internet as people went down the memory lane. Soon after, an old video of SPB resurfaced on social media, which showcased the infectious energy he possessed even while he wasn't performing or recording a song in the studio.

The now-viral video seemingly from a photoshoot, shows SP Balasubrahmanyam donning a suit and posing for the camera. While he wasn't supposed to, he carries on singing with his usual charm and a mic in his hand, bringing cheer in the room.

The video spread like wildfire across Facebook, garnering thousands of "likes" and views, reminding everyone that SPB was a legend in every right.

In his five-decade-long career, SPB has been a stage performer, a playback singer, a dubbing artiste, an actor and a reality show judge. Having won multiple National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages, he has left behind a musical legacy that can only be dreamt off. SPB has been the voice behind several megahits. With prominent songs like "Saathiya, tune kya kiya", “Kabootar Jaa Jaa,” “Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain,” and “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”, he continues to live in the hearts of all desi 90s kids.

As news of his death broke, music maestro AR Rahman, singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle mourned his loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.