3-MIN READ

SP Balasubramanyam's Voice is Time Machine: Fans Share Favourite Songs After Singer's Demise

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam who had tested positive for coronavirus last month breathed his last on September 25.

Buzz Staff

His demise comes as a blow to millions of fans around the country, many of whom grew up listening to his melodious voice.

In his five-decade-long career, SPB has been a stage performer, a playback singer credited with over 40000 songs, a dubbing artiste, an actor and a reality show judge. Having won multiple National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages, he has left behind a musical legacy that can only be dreamt off. SPB has been the voice behind several megahits. With prominent songs like "Saathiya, tune kya kiya", “Kabootar Jaa Jaa,” “Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain,” and “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”, he continues to live in the hearts of all desi 90s kids.

In fact, who can forget the emotionally charged songs from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Main Pyaar Kiya (1989), which have almost attained a cult status today? The singer sang all the songs of the film including, “Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate”, “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali”, “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka” among others. It became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack of the decade with over 10 million units of the album being sold. Many, even today, credit the success of the film to its soundtrack.

While many took to social media to share anecdotes about the singer, others shared their condolences. But his fans remembered his legacy in the manner Balasubrahmanyam himself would have approved - through his music. Evidently shocked and distraught over his death, fans shared their favourite songs by the singer. The list is endless, but here are a few we came across:

Here's another thread sharing his legacy:

As news of his death broke, music maestro AR Rahman, singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle mourned his loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.

