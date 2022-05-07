'Space Jellyfish' Seen Zooming Across Florida Sky, Here's What it Really Was

The skies of Waycross, Georgia, put on a wondrous show for the night-sky gazers. Bright and out-of-this-world visuals took on the sky right before dawn, and people who were up in the wee hours of that day were lucky enough to see this illuminating, jellyfish-like structure in person. A camera installed near a rail line in the city captured an oblong aura that somewhat imitated the aurora borealis, but was more streamlined. While the phenomenon looked like something triggered by a UFO entering Earth, it was a deed done by one of our fellow humans. Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre and generated what is called a “Space Jellyfish.”

Take a look at the visuals here:

Explaining the phenomenon, Dr Chris Combs, assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said that these marvelous visuals are a result of “physics and perfect timing.”

Why do we see this? It's a combination of compressible flow physics and perfect timing where the gas is illuminated by light just over the horizon. Check out this thread for more info https://t.co/gdeTtZarB3— Chris Combs (@DrChrisCombs) May 6, 2022

The phenomenon mainly occurs due to the pressure difference outside and inside the nozzle. The gas leaving the nozzle of the Falcon 9 rocket is less expanded. This means that the gas ejecting is of higher pressure than the air around the rocket nozzle. To match the pressure difference, the rocket has several expansion fans at the nozzle’s exit. These fans help in decreasing the pressure and thus result in a blob-like shape, similar to that of the jellyfish.

This was the “physics” part. Now comes the “perfect timing” part. Since the launch was right before dawn, the Sun’s light, reaching just a notch above the horizon, acts as a light fuel for the phenomenon to get highlighted against the dark backdrop of the departing night.

Other visuals of the Space Jellyfish, “as seen from Tampa, Florida,” surfaced after the launch.

🚀 #spacex Starlink mission launching into Orbital Sunrise this morning! As seen from Tampa, Florida. Photo: me for @SuperclusterHQ pic.twitter.com/TpegAi8gEA — Erik Kuna 🚀 (@erikkuna) May 6, 2022

Always amazing to see! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5lUmVjx7Ag— Erik Kuna 🚀 (@erikkuna) May 6, 2022

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket helped in the launch of 53 internet satellites on Friday.

