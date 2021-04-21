Space Junk Galore: How Orbital Debris Poses Threat to Satellites

The satellites sent by scientists from Earth to other planets of the solar system are at risk of being damaged. The accidental collisions between objects in space can produce huge clouds of fast-moving debris which later results in making the most useful orbits around Earth no longer safe for spacecraft or people. An orbit is a regular, repeating path that one object in space takes around another one. An object in an orbit is called a satellite. With the launch of Sputnik, humankind's first satellite, in 1957 and many more satellites till now, our planet is surrounded by spacecraft carrying out extraordinary work.

These satellites help us in studying our changing climate, saving lives following disasters, delivering global communication and navigation services. They also help humankind in answering important scientific questions. Considering the risk posed by fast-moving debris, satellites today have to carry out collision avoidance manoeuvres in order to avoid possible impact with debris.

Headquartered in France’s Paris, the European Space Agency (ESA), an intergovernmental organisation of 22 member statesdedicated to the exploration of space, is now developing technologies for an ‘automated collision avoidance system’, phys.org reported.

ESA is also developing methods for refuelling, repairing and upgrading satellites in orbit which will extend the lifetime of missions. These methods will also reduce the number of new satellites that need to be launched in future. The space agency is also working on debris removal missions that will fly up to dead spacecraft and waste objects, capture them and move them to safety.

With access to space through technologies and using satellites, scientists have brought huge benefits down to Earth by providing technologies that enrich our societies, connect people in previously unimaginable ways and give us an incredible perspective and understanding of the blue planet.

As satellites are at risk of being damaged, there is a need to develop technologies to avoid collision in space and hence ensuring humankind's access to space is guaranteed for future generations.

