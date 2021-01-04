Space Object That Entered Solar System in 2017 was Actually Alien Junk, Claims Harvard Professor

According to Harvard University professor an interstellar object that entered the Solar System in 2017 is an indication of alien life.

Professor Avi Loeb, in his upcoming book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, says that space object named 1I/2017 U1 ‘Oumuamua’ by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) that had entered Solar System was actually space junk sent to us by aliens.

Business Insider reports that the book-jacket blurb features CEO and co-founder of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki, who wrote that Loeb's new book convinces you that scientific curiosity is key to our future success. She further wrote that it is an exciting and decent case that humans might have seen a sign of intelligent life near Earth, and that we should search further.

Oumuamua was the first known interstellar object that entered the solar system that was discovered on October 19, 2017 by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope, funded by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations (NEOO) Program. The program finds and tracks asteroids and comets in Earth’s neighborhood.

Oumuamua was originally classified as a comet, however, the observations revealed no signs of cometary activity after it slingshotted past the Sun on September 9, 2017 at a blistering speed of 196,000 miles per hour (87.3 kilometers per second) said NASA. The American space agency then briefly classified the Oumuamua as an asteroid until new measurements found it was accelerating slightly, a sign that it behaved more like a comet.

Describing the object, NASA said that its elongated shape is quite surprising, and unlike objects seen in the solar system and that it may provide new clues into how other solar systems formed. It further said that the interstellar interloper appeared to be a rocky, cigar-shaped object with a slight reddish hue. Oumuamua measures up to 400 meters long and highly-elongated, which NASA estimates is perhaps ten times as long as it is wide. The space agency further said that the aspect ratio of Oumuamua is greater than that of any asteroid or comet observed in the solar system to date.

NASA’s observations say that the space object had been wandering through the Milky Way Galaxy,

unattached to any star system, for hundreds of millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington had said in November 2017, that for decades scientists have anticipated that such interstellar objects are out there, and for the first time they had direct evidence that they existed.

In his upcoming book by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt which is out on January 26 professor Avi Loeb makes a compelling case for why Oumuamua that wandered into our solar system was not just another asteroid but most likely a disk less than a millimeter thick, with sail-like proportions that would justify for its unusual acceleration as it moved away from the sun, reports New York Post.

The report further said that Loeb believes the only way to look for alien civilizations is to look for their trash, like investigative journalists who look through celebrities’ trash.