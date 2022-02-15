'Space Rose' Captured by Hubble Telescope is Valentine's Day Gift We All Needed

Outer space is replete with fascinating phenomena and enchanting celestial bodies which intrigue everyone with their mysterious existence. Familiarising people with one such space occurrence, the American space agency NASA has shared a picture of a “Space Rose” which was taken from its Hubble Space Telescope. “Be our cosmic valentine?” NASA wrote in the caption of the picture on Twitter. In the picture, celestial objects can be seen forming a spectacular rose-like shape which seems a perfect treat for stargazers. Describing the picture, NASA wrote that the Space Rose is actually made up of interacting galaxies which has been named Arp 273. It further shared that it is a celestial flower that blooms 350 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda.

Be our cosmic Valentine? 🌹✨The “space rose” in this Hubble image is made up of interacting galaxies, named Arp 273. This celestial flower blooms about 350 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. Find out more: https://t.co/FAldFLOZED pic.twitter.com/Otzh2D1q2m — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 14, 2022

NASA also shared more facts about the cosmic flower on its official Hubble Site webpage and explained the phenomena behind the captivating Space Rose. According to NASA, two misshapen spiral galaxies combine to form the celestial flower which is seen in the picture. It explained that the gravitational attraction between the two galaxies led to the physical distortion which appears as a flower.

Deciphering the phenomena, NASA wrote, “The outermost arm of the larger spiral appears to have been pulled into a wide ring around the galaxy.” Highlighting the off-centre position of the ring, NASA said that it indicates the smaller galaxy plunged through the larger galaxy but also added that “its kamikaze dive was not a direct hit.”

According to the space agency, the interaction between the galaxies seemed to have resulted in a stellar baby boom. Meanwhile, in the larger galaxy, a number of new star births recently erupted along the outer spiral arms where spectacularly bright and blue clusters of young stars now sparkle, NASA explained.

NASA further elucidated that the encounters of galaxies with each other are a significant part of their growing process. It claimed that astronomers can study the way these galaxies are affected by their gravitational exchanges which provide them a better understanding of how the universe evolved and galaxies developed.

