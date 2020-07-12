Spacewalk on the Beach: Brazil Couple Dons Astronaut Suits to Fight Pandemic in Style

What do deep space and the coronavirus pandemic have in common? You shouldn't step out into either without wearing the appropriate protective gear!

Brazilian couple Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima have gone to great lengths to protect themselves against the threat of the novel coronavirus by making full astronaut suits they wear even when taking a stroll on the beach.

On Saturday (July 11), the creative couple put smiles on the faces of people as they walked alongside Copacabana's famed stretch of sand in Rio de Janeiro.

66-year-old accountant Galdino purchased the suits, but he made his and his wife's helmets himself.

He said his wife, 65-year-old real estate agent Aliceia Lima, was a bit hesitant to don her suit at first, but came around to her husband's idea of an 'adventure in the streets.'

Brazil - which has the second-highest virus death toll after the United States - exceeded 1.8 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday (July 10), and the disease has killed a total of 70,398 people, according to the country's Health Ministry.