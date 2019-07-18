Take the pledge to vote

'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'

The meme shows a conversation between Musk and an alien "one week after the Area 51 raid".

July 18, 2019
Tech moghul and space enthusiast Elon Musk joined the six lakh people who have already signed-up on Facebook to raid the restricted Area 51 region on September 20.

Area 51 is the common name of a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility.

Showing his interest in the event, Musk took to his favourite social networking app Twitter and shared a dialogue-meme of himself and an alien figure on Tuesday.

The meme shows a conversation between Musk and an alien "one week after the Area 51 raid".

The creative meme depicts Musk asking if the alien had tried DMT, to which the extra-terrestrial replies, "you mean from this solar system", that shows Musk stumped in the last image of the meme.

DMT stands for N-Dimethyltryptamine, a chemical substance that is consumed as a psychedelic drug.

Captioning the meme, Musk wrote, "SpaceX has Area 59" and shared the post with alien and red heart emojis.

"The aliens in Area 59 are smarter, they got one of them to become CEO," a Musk fan replied to the SpaceX CEO.

Musk shared the meme two hours before his start-up Neuralink unveiled a brain-on-a-chip which may seek human trials in 2020.

Musk, who was present for the event, however, showed up later than expected, which made users hooked up to the YouTube live stream very impatient.

Flipping out on Musk being late, a user replied to Musk's Area 51 meme, taunting him, "Hey @elonmusk, is this Live Stream ever going to start or are you too busy packing for the Area 51 raid?"

Musk shot down the sarcastic user, saying "Not easy getting a lightsaber into backpack".

A lightsaber is a fictional energy sword featured in the Star Wars universe.

