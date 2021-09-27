SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission's Lavatory Malfunctioned, Set Off Alarm

The all-civilian crew – Jared Isaacman, Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneux, and Dr. Sian Proctor – who boosted into orbit by SpaceX Crew Dragon, splashed down safely after on Saturday after completing a three-day journey into space. Even the simplest things proliferate in the level of complexity and become utterly difficult. This is why the crew went under months of rigorous training to become well-honed with ways to deal with coarse situations. The training also involves preparing astronauts to deal with any kind of malfunction. In a highly intricate nexus of instrument panels and wire clusters, anything could’ve went wrong on the SpaceX spacecraft but didn’t. Except for the toilet. Yes, the SpaceX Crew Dragon’s toilet malfunctioned while the four civilians-turned-astronauts were cocooned in the carbon-fibre capsule, roughly 600 kilometres above the Earth’s surface.

As the cabin got engulfed in a scary and monotonous beeping, the crew came on heels to figure out the source of error. After prudent procedures and communication with the ground controllers, it was established that the toilet had undergone a minor malfunction.

Space is a sea of weightlessness. The zero-gravity is unforgiving when it comes to any object’s momentum giving it a direction. It can go anywhere and everywhere. Therefore, it is only natural that toilets in space are different from those on Earth. The space toilet in Crew Dragon is installed with fans that create suction and maintains that trajectory of defecation.

Apparently, one of the fans became faulty, due to which, the indicating beep went off. Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet, the mission director at SpaceX, hinted at the mechanical issues with the waste management system on the spacecraft, reported CBS.

According to reports, the crew also faced a brief period of communication blackout while on their space journey, which could’ve been petrifying. However, the crew was composed all along, thanks to the training, which works not only on the physical but the psychological level too.

