SpaceX Wants to Build a Resort in the Facility of Its Texas Spaceport

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has some really big dreams and they are all coming true soon. After making a spaceship to take NASA astronauts up in space, SpaceX is now coming up with another plan. The company is planning to launch a resort on Texas’ Gulf Coast with a spaceport at the Boca Chica Village, where the company is testing its Mars mission.

The plans were revealed through a job posting shared last weekend, mentioning the search for a candidate to fill up the job of “a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX’s first resort.”

The job posting comes with a complete description of the post and the company, explaining responsibilities, basic qualifications, preferred skills and additional requirements.

The posting reveals that as SpaceX is busy developing Boca Chica Village into a 21st century Spaceport, they are looking for someone to “oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort from inception to completion.”

The person-in-charge will be looking forward to the designs, constructions, government approvals, field work and resolving issues.

Moreover, just like the company’s CEO, the new recruitment is expected to be someone who is willing to work extended hours and weekends as needed.

Boca Chica is a small town located near Brownsville in Texas. SpaceX is conducting tests for its Starship project at the location. SpaceX wants to transform this place “into a spaceport to accommodate both the people and cargo.”