BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

SpaceX Will Launch Two Astronauts to ISS Today, Here's Where You Can Watch

Image credits: NASA/Twitter.

Image credits: NASA/Twitter.

The launch can be live-streamed on NASA TV, which will begin at 9:45 pm IST on Wednesday.

Share this:

After years of hard work and consistent efforts, Elon Musk’s company SpaceX is finally ready to launch the historic Demo-2. In its first crewed mission to space, the company will launch two NASA astronauts – Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.


The astronauts will be flying to the International Space Station (ISS) in America’s first manned spaceflight in around a decade. US’s last manned mission to space was launched in 2011 and the country has depended on Russia ever since to take astronauts into space.


Ahead of the official launch, the company has conducted checks on Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon to ensure everything is in place for the Demo-2 launch.




The Crew Dragon will be launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center based in Florida. The first launch window will open at 2.03 am IST on Thursday, May 28. If the first launch window fails, the backup opportunities will fall on Sunday, May 31 at 12:52 am IST, and on Monday, June 1 at 12.30 am IST.


The launch can be live-streamed on NASA TV, which will begin at 9:45 pm IST on Wednesday.


You can keep an eye on NASA’s YouTube channel for live streaming of the historic manned space mission of the United States.


The interested viewers can also watch the entire chain of events, including the live launch, on SpaceX’s official website.


To watch the live streaming of Demo 2, click on the direct link here.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading