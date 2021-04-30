SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launches 60 More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit for High-Speed Internet

SpaceX is making strides towards providing high-speed internet through its Starlink mission. On Wednesday, April 28, SpaceX launched an impressive 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States. With this mission, Falcon 9 first stage booster made its seventh launch and landing, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 03, Turksat 5 and four Starlink missions.

With these rapid launches, SpaceX’s number of satellites in the Earth’s orbit will increase 13 times. According to SpaceX, the Starlink project will increase the internet speed to up to 100 megabytes per second which will allow users to stream multiple high-definition movies simultaneously while still leaving some bandwidth to spare. “Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable,” says the website.

With its recent launch on Wednesday, the company surpasses its initial internet constellation of 1,440 broadband satellites. SpaceX released the video of the impressive launch on its Twitter handle. B1060, the Falcon 9 first stage booster used for Wednesday’s launch, is one of SpaceX’s flight-proven boosters that has now participated in seven launches and landings making it a veteran. B1060 was first used in June 2020 as it carried an upgraded GPS III satellite into space for the US Space Force.

The Twitter video has garnered over a million views since it was shared today. The jubilant team of SpaceX can be heard celebrating the successful launch of the satellite and the landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster. With its latest launch, Falcon 9 carried its fifth load of broadband satellites into space.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, completing this booster’s seventh launch and landing pic.twitter.com/uir08tQmMU— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 29, 2021

Through the Starlink project, Elon Musk will be venturing into the field of satellite communication that will prove quite essential as advancements are made in space exploration. Unlike conventional geostationary satellites that are over 35,000 kilometers from Earth, Starlink satellites will be just 550 kilometers from Earth. Boasting of less and compact mass, every Starlink satellite weighs approximately 260 kilogram and has just one solar panel array.

