SpaceX's Historic NASA Launch Had a Special Guest On-board: A Glittery Dinosaur

A dinosaur has made it to space. Yep.

On May 30, Elon Musk's SpaceX scripted history as it successfully launched two NASA astronauts aboard Crew Dragon fixed atop Falcon 9 rocket - first commercial company to do so.

The Crew Dragon has embarked on a near-24 hour journey that will take NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Center.

As millions tuned into the live-stream of the historic launch, there was something that caught the eye of enthusiasts. A glittery dinosaur buckled as one of the passengers aboard the mission.

Two humans (and one dinosaur) went to space today #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/U4CbHJShkw — Brian Bosché (@BrianPBosche) May 30, 2020

The plush toy wasn't just travelling to space for e a morale booster to its humans, it was there serving a very important purpose. Verge noted that as the astronauts experienced weightlessness, the glittery dinosaur started floating about, exhibiting that the crew members had reached zero-g.

Similarly, an Earth-shaped plush toy was aboard test flight of Crew Dragon in March 2019 and SpaceX CEO had tweeted a photo of it telling us exactly what it was there for.

Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch! pic.twitter.com/CRO26plaXq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2019

Watching the shiny dinosaur floating about along with Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley's journey to ISS made the Internet feel a lot of feelings.

THIS IS NOT A TOY



imagine that your dad is an astronaut and takes your dinosaur into space #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/5MuBnnQuLr — Yochi wants to see The 1975 [] (@Meandu2gether_Y) May 30, 2020

Omg I screamed at the TV. I saw my toy dinosaur floating in space. #SpaceX #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/g426Gwq4KG — Bernadette (@panoramiccolors) May 30, 2020

Oh to be a sequin dinosaur floating through zero-g #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/cQJMZBf7DV — Connor Zombie ✊ (@ConnZombie) May 30, 2020

#SpaceX my favorite part about this launch is that a glittery dinosaur has gone to space before almost all of us and i love that

pic.twitter.com/T9AzyPDHJ8 — May ♡ (@exotic_grape) May 30, 2020

Coming back to the launch, SpaceX successfully retrieved the booster stage of the Falcon 9 rocket which separated from the rocket within minutes of its launch and re-entered Earth and landed on SpaceX drone ship 'Of Course I Still Love You' amid roaring applause.

The Crew Dragon which is on its way to ISS, will attempt to dock ISS at PMA-2 of the Station's Harmony module.