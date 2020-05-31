BUZZ

2-MIN READ

SpaceX's Historic NASA Launch Had a Special Guest On-board: A Glittery Dinosaur

Image credits: SpaceX / Twitter.

The Crew Dragon has embarked on a near-24 hour journey that will take NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Center.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
A dinosaur has made it to space. Yep.

On May 30, Elon Musk's SpaceX scripted history as it successfully launched two NASA astronauts aboard Crew Dragon fixed atop Falcon 9 rocket - first commercial company to do so.

The Crew Dragon has embarked on a near-24 hour journey that will take NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Center.

As millions tuned into the live-stream of the historic launch, there was something that caught the eye of enthusiasts. A glittery dinosaur buckled as one of the passengers aboard the mission.

The plush toy wasn't just travelling to space for e a morale booster to its humans, it was there serving a very important purpose. Verge noted that as the astronauts experienced weightlessness, the glittery dinosaur started floating about, exhibiting that the crew members had reached zero-g.

Similarly, an Earth-shaped plush toy was aboard test flight of Crew Dragon in March 2019 and SpaceX CEO had tweeted a photo of it telling us exactly what it was there for.

Watching the shiny dinosaur floating about along with Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley's journey to ISS made the Internet feel a lot of feelings.

Coming back to the launch, SpaceX successfully retrieved the booster stage of the Falcon 9 rocket which separated from the rocket within minutes of its launch and re-entered Earth and landed on SpaceX drone ship 'Of Course I Still Love You' amid roaring applause.

The Crew Dragon which is on its way to ISS, will attempt to dock ISS at PMA-2 of the Station's Harmony module.


