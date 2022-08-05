Spain Bans Dropping AC Temp Below 27°C Amid Intense Heatwave And Surging Energy Prices

Amid the intense heat waves and sweltering temperatures across the continent, Spain has come out with a new set of rules to battle the scorching heat. The Spanish government has issued an advisory for commercial places like offices, shops, bars, theatres, airports, and train stations to keep the AC temperatures at or above 27° Celsius. The decree was published in the official state gazette on Tuesday morning and the fresh directives will go into effect starting next week. The rules also include maintaining the calefaction at or below 19° Celsius and these measures are set to remain in place at least till November 2023.

Although the new regulations are limited to public places for now, they are recommended to be extended to households as well.

Apart from attempting to curb the scorching heat, the move is also an attempt to tackle the soaring energy prices in the country and reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

The decision has received some disapproval from the public.

Andrea Castillo, a worker at the Castellón University, told Euronews, “Right now, perhaps suggested by the heat wave we are experiencing, I would say that with 27 degrees we will be very hot. Perhaps we could work at 25 degrees, but not at 27.”

Laura Berge, a civil servant from Spain’s Valencia region said, “Generally speaking, you can work at 27 degrees, but to reach that temperature in hot areas, you need to put the air conditioner at 22 or 23 degrees for a couple of hours, so I am worried that it will not be allowed to exceed 27 degrees at any time,” as reported by Euronews.

Spain is not the only European country to bring in some measures to curb their energy consumption. Recently, France also ordered the air-conditioned shops to keep their doors closed. Earlier, countries like Greece and Italy had similarly announced to restrict energy usage when cooling public buildings.

A few weeks ago, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the citizens to stop wearing ties in order to beat the heat and save energy.

