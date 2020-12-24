'Spain But S is Silent': Twitter Asked People to Roast 2020 and the Internet Did Not Disappoint

With just a couple of days left of what was a whirlwind of a year, 2020 seems to be not really on anybody's good books. Starting bang right since January, the coronavirus in China kept spirits from rising as they eventually immersed the whole world in varying stages of lockdown.

From Wildfires, cyclones, volcanoes erupting, icebergs breaking, climate change to Donald Trump's disputed tweets, the world took a beatdown of everything. So, Twitter also seemed to be sharing the feeling and thus asked its followers to come up with the the best way they can to roast the year. And netizens did NOT disappoint!

Check out a some of the best ones:

2020 was like opening the fridge every five minutes to see if something new was in there. except there was always something new and it was bad — nesrin danan (@blackprints) December 22, 2020

Ever came across that one annoying person who wouldn't shut up even after you plug on earphones? Well, 2020 took inspiration, we agree with this one! Some of the tweets were so good that twitter had to respond to them in their own way..

2020 is the person who won’t stop talking to me after I put my headphones in — Trey Kennedy (@TreyNKennedy) December 22, 2020

This one too.

if 2020 were a fruit it would be a raisin — yeet lover's pizza (@chunkyfila) December 22, 2020

Someone hauled in Trump too for a term over and year-ender joke.

if you watched the movie “panic room”and thought “that looks fun” then you probably loved 2020 — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 22, 2020

A bit of an Uptoian imagery if the year hadn't existed, said one.

Society if 2020 never existed : pic.twitter.com/NZCIMK24fP — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 22, 2020

2020 made me miss the seventh grade and truly nothing good was happening in the seventh grade — rishi :D (@rishipuff) December 22, 2020

The pain in Spain is so true!

2020 is also known as Spain but the S is silent — ash (@daisyvolume6) December 22, 2020

Someone wanted to mute the year and the microblogging site didn't disapprove.

The refrigerator tweets are just so relatable.

2020 is like opening the fridge only to find our that you only have vegetables — Chase Morman (@mormied) December 22, 2020

This is what somebody's Christmas tree looked like. And, well, practical.

The pineapple on pizza disaster anyone? Well, 2020 was a bit like that too, said Grubhub.

If the year 2020 was a pizza it would have pineapple on it — Grubhub (@Grubhub) December 22, 2020

To round off the roasts, we will leave you with this. What WWE on FOX did.

Now, we sure hope 2021 is nothing like its predecessor and the world can finally get out of its closet.