Spain Encourages Cycling to Promote Mobility, Tourism and Healthy Lifestyle

The Spanish government recently unveiled a national strategy for the promotion of cycling, as part of a broader recovery plan dedicated to mobility. In the coming years, efforts will be made to create low-emission zones and pedestrian areas, as well as to encourage cycling and the development of dedicated infrastructure.

For many avid cyclists, their preferred mode of transport should be seen as a priority for politicians and as an essential mobility solution for the future. And the message now seems to be hitting home. Spain, for example, is preparing to implement a strategy to promote cycling at a national level.

The idea is to promote cycling for its positive benefits, starting of course with mobility, but also for health, leisure and sport. Indeed, the priority is to promote a healthier lifestyle through cycling. People in Spain will therefore be encouraged to practice cycling for their own wellbeing, for their day-to-day health. In order to achieve these objectives, a dedicated plan foresees more than a hundred concrete actions. The Spanish government also wants to take advantage of the potential for bicycle tourism in its regions with high tourism potential. A central office will be created to coordinate all of these actions.

One of the first measures unveiled is to improve bike-rail intermodality, creating safer access to stations and bike parking. Public rail companies, for example, are promising a dedicated space for bicycles in their new trains, as well as a first trial of secure bicycle parking at Madrid-Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station, one of the largest in the country.

