Spaniards Have been Walking Some Unusual 'Pets' to Get around Strict Stay-at-Home Order

The Spanish government's strict stay-at-home order allows people to leave their homes to walk their pets.

Well, that order has prompted some to get a little creative with what the government means in terms of "pet."



On Friday the Spanish National Police tweeted an image of a man getting fined for "walking" a fish in a bowl in Logroño, a town in northern Spain. He was penalized for violating government orders to stay inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he is not alone.

#NoTieneGracia



Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020





On March 25, a person walking a hen was accused of violating movement restrictions by the Spanish Civil Guard in Lanzarote.

Pedimos SENSATEZ durante el #EstadoDeEmergencia por culpa del #COVID19.



Estamos ante una situación MUY GRAVE como para andar por la calle intentando engañar a la @policia... NO nos engañas y además serás sancionado.



Es una cuestión de salud pública.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/67cjOMNdC3 — JUPOL (@JupolNacional) March 16, 2020

On March 16, footage of a man being confronted for walking a toy dog on a leash was released on the Spain's national police union Twitter page. The police union urged people not to try to deceive the police.

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

On the same day, the police department in the southeastern city of Murcia tweeted video showing an unidentified citizen being stopped by police while trying to walk the streets dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.



Earlier this week, the Spanish Parliament extended the county's state of emergency to May 9, prolonging the country's stay-at-home order to eight weeks in total. The European country has recorded more than 20,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.