2-MIN READ

Spaniards Have been Walking Some Unusual 'Pets' to Get around Strict Stay-at-Home Order

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

On March 25, a person walking a hen was accused of violating movement restrictions by the Spanish Civil Guard in Lanzarote.

  • CNN
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
The Spanish government's strict stay-at-home order allows people to leave their homes to walk their pets.

Well, that order has prompted some to get a little creative with what the government means in terms of "pet."

On Friday the Spanish National Police tweeted an image of a man getting fined for "walking" a fish in a bowl in Logroño, a town in northern Spain. He was penalized for violating government orders to stay inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he is not alone.


On March 25, a person walking a hen was accused of violating movement restrictions by the Spanish Civil Guard in Lanzarote.

On March 16, footage of a man being confronted for walking a toy dog on a leash was released on the Spain's national police union Twitter page. The police union urged people not to try to deceive the police.

On the same day, the police department in the southeastern city of Murcia tweeted video showing an unidentified citizen being stopped by police while trying to walk the streets dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Parliament extended the county's state of emergency to May 9, prolonging the country's stay-at-home order to eight weeks in total. The European country has recorded more than 20,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

