Spanish Bishop Resigns to Marry Author of Satanic, Erotic Novels

The power of God can only do so much when it comes to love, which knows no bounds, and when one of its own priests falls for an erotic satanic writer, it is certainly going to create ripples. According to a recent news report, a Spanish bishop left his priesthood and broke the vow of celibacy in order to pursue his love for a woman who wrote Satanic erotic fiction. Xavier Novell left his title of bishop after the Vatican approved his decision citing strict personal reasons. According to a report by Religion Digital, the woman who defeated God and won Novell’s love is Silvia Caballol Clemente. A psychologist and erotic novelist by profession, Clemente was previously married to an Arab and is the mother to two children. The 38-year-old lived with her former partner in Morocco till 2016. However, a few years later, she divorced him and currently lives in Manresa.

Besides holding a degree in Clinical Psychology, Clemente is also renowned for her erotic novels that come with satanic undertones. Clemente has published two novels, one titled Amnesia Trilogy; the other wasHell in Gabriel’s Lust. Religion Digital reports that the editorial of the novel describes Clemente as a dynamic and transgressive author who has made a niche for herself in the thorny literary world to turn all our moral and ethical considerations upside down. Clemente’s latest book The Hell in Gabriel’s Lust: The First Capital Sin Against Being was described as a novel that dealt with the prison world, psychopathy, sects, sadism, madness, and lust.

The story is also said to progress towards the unreality of immortality and the crude struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan, and between Angels and Demons. The publishers described Clemente’s writing as: “the author will shake us again in a whirlwind of sensations where she will put in check, once again, with a direct language and an unpublished plot, our moral system, our values ​​and our religious beliefs. The journey begins and the reader is alerted that it will be full of dangerous curves and unexpected turns.”

Well, she certainly had a consequential effect on Novell. The 52-year-old former Catholic priest had become the youngest bishop, in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Spain at the age of 41. Novell also came under limelight for his support of gay conversion therapies, and views on abortion laws, among others.

