Spanish Confectioners Give a 'Sweet' Makeover to Picasso’s Iconic 'Guernica' Using Chocolate

Spanish chocolatiers have achieved a remarkable feat by recreating the life-size painting ‘Guernica’ by the renowned painter Pablo Picasso and that too with chocolate.

The confectioners hailing from Basque Country in Spain accomplished this extraordinary task collaborating with a local association named ‘Euskal Gozogileak’. They used around 1,102 pounds of chocolate to duplicate the famous 1937 anti-war painting. The famous artwork depicts the suffering of people and animals during the bombing of Basque town Guernica during the Spanish civil war. It was the painter’s response to the Nazi’s agenda that led bombing campaign all across Europe by their warplanes and captured the Basque city of Bilbao claiming victory in northern Spain.

The chocolate copy that is almost similar in size to the original Picasso’s painting – 25.5 feet wide and 11.4 feet tall was created to mark the 85th anniversary of the tragic event.

Loren Gomez, president of the Basque Federation of Sweet Artisan Gastronomy revealed the copy was difficult to produce, due to a large amount of chocolate. “We had to divide the painting into 14 different parts around 5.5 feet wide and 3.6 feet tall,” she told Zenger News.

Further, she disclosed that once all parts were finished they were carried to the exhibition room in special boxes. Then each of the 14 separate slabs was carefully placed together to produce the finished copy.

Gomez also revealed that the replica was exhibited in a temperature-controlled room in Guernica and will travel to exhibition centres throughout Spain, Germany and France.

The pastry chefs used different chocolates ranging from white, milk to dark to achieve the same tonality as the original. It took around 12 to 13 days to produce the massive piece whose process began on April 9 and was finished by April 21.

Reportedly, the project was carried out by the federation to display the creative aspects of the confectionery industry so that it should be considered as creative as other disciplines and to be regarded as the “poor sister of gastronomy”.

