Spanish Man Accused of Murdering and Eating his Mother Convicted of Cannibalism

We all have watched and read gory murder accounts but they are mostly a figment of some creative imagination. But in a recent case coming from Spain, a jobless man has been actually accused and convicted of cannibalism.

28-year-old Alberto Sanchez Gomez has been convicted of murdering his own mother and then eating her up piece by piece. A resident of Madrid’s Ventas area, Alberto lived with his 68-year-old mother Maria Soledad Gomez, who he murdered after an argument

According to reports, the jobless young man was found convicted by the city’s Audiencia Provincial court on Wednesday after a two-week trial. Alberto was arrested on February 21, 2019, and told the police that he had been eating his mum with his pet dog. The report further mentioned how detectives found parts of Maria’s remains in Tupperware containers stored in the refrigerator and bones in drawers around the family home. The report says that Maria’s head, hands, and heart were found on her bed while according to local reports her body had been cut up into more than 1,000 tiny pieces.

The suspicion on Alberto was first raised by Maria’s friend back in 2019 who told the police that she had not seen her for over a month. When the police arrived at Alberto’s place, he showed no remorse and admitted that his mother was dead. In their report to the court, the prosecution has mentioned that Alberto used a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives to chop up his mother’s body, reports DailyMail.

According to a report by BBC, Spanish media said that he had been known to police because of earlier violent incidents against his mother and he had also breached a restraining order at the time of his arrest. Alberto was also reported to have been diagnosed with some personality disorder as well as a drug habit ahead of his arrest. However, in his statement in court Alberto said that he does not remember dismembering and eating his mother.

