Spanish Man Could Land in Jail for Opening Letter Addressed to Son

A Spanish woman is seeking a two- year jail sentence for her former husband after he opened a letter addressed to their 10-year-old son.Prosecutors told a court in the Spanish city of Seville that the man had violated his son’s privacy by opening a letter sent to the boy by his maternal aunt, according to reports.Through her lawyers, the woman asked for a two-year prison sentence and compensation amounting to 3,000 euros ($3,340). Oddity Central reported that the woman’s lawyers also sought an additional 6 euros per day for 12 months.The letter reportedly told the boy how he should testify against his father in a 2012 domestic abuse case brought against him by his wife.The child’s aunt reportedly also insulted the man in the letter. The man alleged this was proof of former wife’s family trying to coerce his son to testify against him.The boy’s mother accused her former husband of reading and publicly disclosing private information.In his defense, the man’s attorneys claimed that he had opened the letter by accident, because he shares the same first name as his son. Furthermore, they argued that he had simply exercised parental authority by opening the letter.The judge presiding over the case is yet to make a final ruling even as the Office of the Prosecutor asked that the man be acquitted in the case as it agreed that he had exercised parental authority over the minor.