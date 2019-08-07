Spanish Man Throws Fridge Off Cliff for ‘Recycling’, Made to Haul it Back Up

Besides staring at a hefty fine, a man’s disdain for recycling resulted in the uphill task of him hauling a dumped fridge back up a cliff in Spain.

The man had thrown the electrical appliance over a railing into a ravine in Almeria, before returning to his van, while being filmed by another person. Both were heard saying in Spanish "recycling, let's go, recycle it" and "let's see how many flips it can do", according to CNN.

As video of the incident went viral on social media, police identified the offender as a worker of a company that distributes domestic appliances.

Spain's Guardia Civil police then accompanied the man to the ravine and made him haul the fridge back up the cliff.

The man was also fined $74,277 (over Rs 50 lakh) and footage shared by AUGC Guardia Civil on Twitter showed struggling with the arduous task, according to ABC News.

The police are also investigating the man’s employers after an inspection revealed that about 50 washing machines had been stored in the outer courtyard of a warehouse amid dry vegetation, according to a press release quoted by CNN.

A court will now decide whether the man will be let off with an administrative fine or made to pay a heftier one under the penal code for "environmental crime", Luis González, a Guardia Civil spokesman, told CNN.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.