Spanish Model Creates History, Becomes the First Trans Woman to Compete in Miss Universe
Her win grants Ponce a place to compete in the worldwide Miss Universe contest set to be held in Philippines in December 2018.
Source: Instagram
A transgender model has created history by winning the coveted title of Miss Spain 2018 and that's not all, she's all set to represent her country at Miss Universe 2018, which will be held in Philippines.
“Bringing the name and colors of Spain before the universe is my great dream,” Ponce, who lives in Seville, Spain, posted on Instagram after her win. “My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world.”
Transgender women were barred from competing in Miss Universe up until five years ago. In 2012, Canada’s Jenna Talackova was barred from competing because she was transgender, but with the help of women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, she legally challenged the rule and got it overturned. Ms Talackova later made it to the top 12, and was one of the four contestants to be named Miss Congeniality. Ms Ponce competed on the Miss World Spain stage in 2015 after completing her transition in 2014 but lost to Miss Barcelona Mireia Lalaguna. “Society is not educated for diversity, it’s what made me go public, I mean, here I am and I’m not weird,” Ponce told Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos at the time, according to Newsweek. “I just have a different story, a woman who came to life differently but I’m a woman.”
La vida está llena de retos, de desafíos, comprender eso en mi vida ha hecho que hoy haya cumplido un sueño que siempre tuve, para ello lo único que necesite fue convertir cada obstáculo que se me presentaba como una oportunidad de crecimiento. Desde mi tenacidad, con constancia, disciplina, respeto, amor a mi misma cierro con La Corona del Miss Universo España una etapa donde camine de la mano de mi familia y amigos recibiendo siempre su apoyo y amor incondicional, sin ellos nada de esto sería posible. @daniela_fundacion por permitirme crecer y ser mejor persona a su lado. Y a mis preparadores @juliomatamoros_hair y @jorgematamorosmakeup por confiar en mi y regalarme su tiempo, sus conocimientos y su ilusión. Hoy comienza un nuevo ciclo para mí, comprometida conmigo misma, con mi misión de vida, con España, voy rumbo al @missuniverse, con la conciencia y el compromiso de llevar adelante un mensaje de inclusión, respeto, tolerancia, amor por uno mismo, amor por los demás. De la mano de @orgbemiss y @guillermoescobaroficial, llevando a adelante nuestro slogam: “SOMOS MÁS DE LO QUE VES”, les doy las Gracias por acompañarme en este maravilloso viaje, por creer en mí, por darme la oportunidad de poner un granito de arena por una sociedad que merece cambios, dejar una huella sembrada en cada ser humano que la vida me ponga en mi camino. Gracias por cada mensaje lleno de amor que me han enviado... A post shared by ANGELA PONCE (@angelaponceofficial) on
