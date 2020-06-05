Spanish Pornstar Nacho Vidal Under Probe after Man's Death in 'Toad Venom Ritual'

Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal is under investigation for manslaughter, after a man died during a ceremony involving toad venom.

Vidal was arrested on May 29 along with others, CNN quoted his lawyer David Salvador. The trio has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after an 11-month investigation. They have been released provisionally even as the probe is underway.

The identities of the other two have not been revealed. Vidal's lawyer Salvador has said that it was a tragic accident and that his client was not responsible. He further said that the deceased had used toad venom before also and wanted to try it again. The incident took place nearly a year ago, in July 2019 near Valencia in Spain.

The person died after inhaling venomous vapors from the "Bufo alvarius toad."

Also known as the Colorado River toad or the Sonoran Desert toad, the amphibian releases a venom called 5-MeO-DMT, which is known to have hallucinogenic effects, according to the Addiction Center website.

However, Salvador denied that his client took part in regular rituals. He said Vidal had some friends who knew how it worked and he had taken it a few times. 46-year-old Vidal has appeared in over 10,000 scenes in a 26-year-long career in porn.

