Spanish Prime Minister Suggests Country to Stop Wearing Ties to Save Energy

In a seemingly strange request, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the citizens of his country to give up wearing neckties in order to save energy. The Prime Minister was setting an example for the case himself, appearing at the press conference on Friday in a blue blazer and white shirt, without any tie, as per IANS.

Before ending his address in front of the media reporters, he made everyone notice that he was not wearing a tie himself, implying that everyone can make savings in terms of energy. He then said that he has asked all the ministers, the public decision-makers and those from the private sector to follow suit if they have not started already.

“When it is not necessary, do not use the tie, because in this way too, we will be coping with saving energy which is so necessary for our country,” said the leader.

The idea behind suggesting outfits sans tie is that it will make one feel less hot and in turn, the use of air conditioner will also be lowered. This will help in some energy conservation.

The comments by Pedro Sánchez have come in at a time when the temperature in Spain has continuously been on a rise. On Friday this week, the temperature in Madrid soared to 36 degrees Celsius and to 39 degrees Celsius in Seville of Andalucia.

The adverse climatic conditions in Europe along with the Russia-Ukraine war are also adding on to the high energy costs for households and businesses across Spain.

The Prime Minister further assured the citizens that the government has been working on a new plan for energy-saving which will help cut the utility bills and will also reduce the country’s dependence on Russia for energy.

