Spanish Racer Shares Picture of His Legs After 4 Hours of Cycling and it's Not for the Faint-hearted

A cyclist from Spain has shared the after-effects of cycling for long hours and yes, it hurts to even look at it.

Jose Joaquin Roja, a cyclist who is currently participating in Vuelta a España, shared a picture of his legs, saying that after four hours of cycling his legs were hurting.

One can see the veins bulging out of his calves. He shared this picture four days ago and said that he is prepared for stage 8 of the racing competition, Vuelta a España.

This year, the Spanish cycling competition started on October 20 and will go on till November 8. The 18 days of racing has started from the Spanish town of Irún and will end in its capital city — Madrid. Vuelta a España is considered to be one of the most important cycling events in the world, at par with Tour de France.

Jose is a participant and his picture shows the rigorous efforts that cyclists need to put while racing. He is 35 years old and from the Spanish city of Murcia.

The determination of Jose towards the sport of cycling can be seen with the image he shared next after his swollen legs. He can be seen cycling again and in his Spanish caption, he wrote that it is stage 9 of La Vuelta.

Sharing another picture with fellow cyclists, Jose wrote a caption that roughly says that they had a good laugh that day.

The cyclist is currently with the Union Cycliste Internationale team, Movistar Team. In 2016, he ranked first in the road race of the National Road Championships.

Last year, he stood 5th in the racing competitions — Circuito de Getxo and Clásica de Almería.

In Spain, cycling is very popular and almost 20 percent of the people prefer cycling, while in some cities, 45 percent of residents choose cycling as their mode of transport.