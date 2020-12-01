Spanish Scientists Designed a Special Tube Network That Will Pump Fresh Air Right into Masks

Spanish experts have patented a design of a special kind of face mask to pump sterlised air that can reduce the threat of coronavirus for school going children.

The pandemic has halted regular schools in the worst way possible as exams, classes remained suspended for months across countries trying to tackle the virus from spreading. As such, a team of scientists at the Alicante University are now trying to lessen the risk of children catching the virus with a specially-designed system attached to their benches which will pump sterilised air straight inside their masks, a Daily Mail report said.

The system comprises of setting up a tube network for every desk in the classroom where virus free sterilised air will be transmitted to them directly to their masks. The system of tubes will have two channels, one will be for the fresh breathable air and the other for exhaled air.

The scientists say the system can be used to breathe fresh air in any closed up spaces like cinemas, theatres, classrooms. The air that gets passed through the entry tube is exposed to UV radiation which kills the germs in it instantly, rendering the air clean to breathe.

The exhaled air is also separated to ensure no mixing up between people present nearby. Scientists say this helps in reducing the risk of catching the pathogens from anyone to a large extent.

Professor Antonio Marcilla of the Spanish university reportedly told the Daily Mail that this

new method is expected to provide a fail-safe way to ensure people are taking in pathogen-free air and also the air they are letting out is also being disinfected.

Marcilla also added that with this new system , the requirement to physically distance people is reduced to a great level while ensuring everyone follows the protocols of wearing facial masks.

The project, which is still at a nascent stage can help to normalise the situation in classrooms, theatres and other such places of public interaction. A working model of the proposed system has so far been put in place and a pilot system initiated.

Scientists believe the cost of the air network can be considerably lowered down using present air con systems.

Also with increasing pollution levels everywhere, the demand for fresh air has risen in the recent past. So, this idea of a fresh air system aside, this proposed network of fresh air supply is sure to be welcomed by all if it is a sustainable way to breathe air.