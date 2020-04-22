BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Spanish Taxi Driver Gets a Hero's Welcome from Doctors for Helping Ferry Coronavirus Patients

The driver being welcomed at the hospital entrance.

The driver being welcomed at the hospital entrance.

When the cab driver visited the hospital in Madrid recently, he was greeted by the doctors on the entrance with a standing ovation.

With the scare and spread of the novel coronavirus, people have been asked to maintain self-isolation and social distancing. During such desperate times, a lot of people have come forward to show their support in some way or the other.


A taxi driver in Spain helped by giving free rides to Coronavirus patients. Little did he know that his deeds are being observed and he will be rewarded for it too. When the cab driver visited the hospital in Madrid recently, he was greeted by the doctors on the entrance with a standing ovation.


The Twitter handle of El Taxi Unido shared the heartwarming moment which has been going viral ever since. The clip shows the man entering the hospital, followed by a round of applause and a cash-filled envelope for his kind gesture.


The man couldn’t stop crying on receiving respect from the doctors. He was called to the Centro de Salud Ramón y Cajal hospital in Alcorcón in Madrid to pick up a patient, just to turn in to this great surprise.


Watch the video here:




Netizens couldn’t stop thanking the man for the great gesture of giving free rides to coronavirus patients.


Spain has become the second-most hit country by the deadly virus, with nearly 2 lakh positive cases reported so far. More than 21 thousand people in Spain have lost their lives to COVID-19. The worst-affected nation of all is the USA, with more than 8 lakh cases and 45 thousand deaths so far.

