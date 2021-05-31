Spanish Teenager Digs Underground 'Man-cave' in 6 Years After Fight With Mother

After fighting with his mother, a youngster in Spain ended up digging a hole to channelise his anger. Andres Canto argued with his mother because she wanted him to change clothes before leaving with his friends. Canto refused to adhere to her order and had to stay at home. Unlike other 14-year-olds who would sit in their bedroom to shed tears or crib, Canto decided to vent his anger in a productive way.

He began to dig a hole with a pickaxe in the backyard of his family home in Spain’s Alicante. The aspiring actor, who is 20-year-old now, has transformed a dusty pit into a fully-fledged man-cave after digging in the backyard for six years. The so-called underground bunker has stairs, a stereo system, an oven, a single bed, and a Wifi connection instilled.

In an interview with Insider, Canto revealed that though the argument was a tipping point which motivated him to dig the hole, he always wanted to do something athletic as he was bored at home. He further disclosed that for the first three years, he was just digging to see how deep he could dig. But later in 2017, Canto felt that he can change the hole into a liveable place.

In this process, he got assistance from his best friend Andrieu, who provided him with a drill to pace up the process. Due to joint efforts, the duo successfully doubled the depth of the hole from 5 feet to 11 feet. Canto spent three hours daily on the construction in the cave to transform it into a functional place.

A video tour of the underground bunker, posted on his social media handle, along with other images, showcases that it has most of the features of a functional home.

LA CUEVA , el hilo de cómo un chaval de 14 años empezó una cueva.1. 9 marzo 2015; tras una pataleta de prepuber, me puse a darle picazos al bancal, no manejaba yo muy bien las emociones xd pic.twitter.com/U1VyVwjoFu — Kokomo (@andresiko_16) April 26, 2021

Actualización de vídeo tour 😉 pic.twitter.com/WunheXkwUt— Kokomo (@andresiko_16) May 23, 2021

The 20-year-old’s parents are thrilled with their son’s construction. Next up in line, he wishes to add a jacuzzi in the cave. The youngster is extremely happy with his feat and said that all bad memories have vanished.

