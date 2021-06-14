Spanish Woman Bans Family from Funeral, Publishes Names of Guests in Obituary Who Can Attend

Not everyone is blessed to get along with their family members. Family feuds can often last a lifetime giving birth to long held grudges and awkward situations. However, a Spanish woman literally took her grudges with her to her grave when she barred some of her family members from attending her own funeral. Maria Paz Fuentes Fernandez passed away on June 2 but her obituary is doing rounds on the internet as she published a message for her relatives along with an exclusive guest list for her own funeral.

As reported, published in El Progreso newspaper in Lugo, Galicia in Spain, she wrote that since her family has not been by blood for a long time, she declared in her last will and testament that only certain people could attend her funeral service, whose names were written below, be it at the funeral parlour, church or cemetery.

Maria, whose age wasn’t specified, then listed 15 names of people that were allowed to attend her funeral. She further added a message to everyone who never cared for her when she was alive and wrote that she wants them to continue living far from her just like they did in her lifetime.

As reported by the Mirror, the woman’s final message has received mixed responses from netizens as some called her brave for speaking her truth in her last moments and others termed the move as disgrace. An impressed user wrote that if her relatives left alone while she was alive, they could get lost with their hypocrisy and stay away from her funeral as well. Another person applauded how the woman put them in their place and a third user expressed their respect and admiration for her. However, one unimpressed person wrote that dying bitter is one of the saddest ways to die whereas, on the other hand, someone else said that she might have died as an unhappy, spiteful woman.

It is important to note that due to coronavirus restrictions, only 25 people are allowed to attend cremations and funerals.

