Spanish Woman Drinks Menstrual Blood, Says It's 'Highly-Packed with Nutrients'

Claiming that it has improved her physical and spiritual health, a 30-year-old woman resorted to drinking her own menstrual blood and even using it for her facial. Jasmine Alicia Carter, who also has a 2-year-old kid, lives in Barcelona and worked as a waitress before turning to the unusual job of mentoring women about menstruation. “My passion and love for my period became a business, and I’m so proud of that,” Jasmine told MetroUk. Apart from her bizarre ritual, Jasmine has also created the Sacress Menstrual Cup and founded the Menstrual Art Movement. She encourages women to collect their menstrual blood and observe it claiming that it tells a lot about their body health. “You can get a real sense of your wellbeing through the colour and consistency of your blood,” she said. Explaining the process of consuming her menstrual blood, Jasmine said that she usually squats in the toilet and removes the menstrual cup to take a sip of her period blood. She even detailed the benefits of her weird routine and claimed that period blood is packed with nutrients such as iron, protein and stem cells. She further asserted that her connection with the body tells her about the sufficient amount of blood to drink.

However, Jasmine also emphasized that drinking the blood while having a bad diet wouldn’t do much good to the body as it will lack nutrients. She further shared that if drinking is too extreme, women can also embrace their period blood by painting with it or using it as a natural fertilizer. Jasmine stressed that women used to connect with nature earlier by giving their period blood to the earth and now they are ashamed to discuss it. She added that nowadays sanitary pads and tampons are scented and full of chemicals to hide the blood which disrupts the natural functioning of the periods.

Jasmine now aims to mentor women so that they feel comfortable with their menstrual cycle and find peace with their bodies. “We are here because of our vaginas and our blood and women don’t take enough credit for that,” she added.

