Spanish Women, Who Were Filmed Urinating, Let Down By Judge's Decision

A judge dismissing a case in Spain has led to a fierce discussion around women rights in the country. The incident happened last year when 80 women and girls were secretly recorded while they were urinating in a side street due to lack of facilities. The recording was then uploaded on porn sites. The women had gone to attend a local festival called A Maruxaina in the north-western town of Cervo.

The BBC reports that on discovering this, many of those affected took legal action in 2020, calling for the recordings, whose author remains unknown, to be investigated on the grounds that their right to intimacy had been violated.

“A local judge, Pablo Muñoz Vázquez, shelved the case, triggering an appeal led by the Women for Equality Burela (Bumei) association. The same judge has now confirmed his initial decision not to proceed, on the grounds that because the videos were recorded in a public place they cannot be deemed criminal. According to court documents, the judge also decided that there was ‘no intention to violate the physical or moral resistance" of the women affected,’ added the report.

The incident has put the women involved under immense stress, with a few of them resorting to therapy. One of them told BBC about how she cried after she was informed about the clip being uploaded on a porn site.

The judge’s decision has sparked an online outrage with the hashtag #XustizaMaruxaina (Justice Maruxaina) in Spanish Twitter.

“The story of 80 women filmed peeing in the street and then posted on paid porn sites has been generating a wave of protests in Spain for months. No trial, no crime for the judge: the women were filmed on the street," wrote one user.

Earlier this year, thousands of women had protested across Spain against gender violence and in support of equal rights at International Women’s Day rallies. In a country where women’s rights have been at the political forefront in recent years, the largest demonstration was in the city centre of Barcelona, where mostly women protesters wearing purple held up banners saying: “It will be a happy day when none of us is missing."

