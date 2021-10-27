Spanx CEO Surprises Employees With First Class Plane Tickets, $10000 Cash Bonus

A viral clip of a business owner rewarding her employee with a wholesome bonus amount and two first-class flight tickets is winning hearts on the internet. The clip has left netizens in complete awe. Sara Blakely, the owner of Spanx, a popular shapewear brand, surprised her employees with cash bonuses and gifts to celebrate the company’s new US$ 1.2 billion valuations. The company was recently valued at $1.2 billion after an investment firm Blackstone bought a stake in it. To celebrate the achievement, Sara threw a grand party to cherish her employees’ contribution and gave each of them $10,000 and two first-class flight tickets to travel anywhere in the world. Spanx has more than 500 staff and the bonuses and gifts were given to all.

In the clip that she has shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen sharing her journey and raising a toast to all the women who came before her and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity. She further announces the rewards for each of the employees leaving them excited and surprised. Sharing the clip she wrote, “it was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first-class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip.” She also added that she wants her employee to celebrate the achievement in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

The clip has now gone viral with over 9.6 lakh views on Instagram and Sara has been dubbed the ‘best boss in the world’. One of her employees commented, “This was an amazing moment to witness live…with our children. Just UNBELIEVABLE. Cried then. Cried now.” Another user wrote, “So inspired by you and what you created and the women you’ve impacted along the way Sara.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.