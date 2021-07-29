Special Music Festival for Pigs in England to Raise Donation

It may sound strange but pigs also love music. A Sanctuary in Huddersfield in England holds special music performances for pigs and they enjoy it a lot.

At Huddersfield Woods Sanctuary musicians perform while sitting among pigs. This is the first of its kind performance in the world where pigs are the main audience. The Orchard Pig Gig performs every weekend for the pigs in the sanctuary. The music performances include Jazz, Rap and classical.

The vegan food lovers are organising this unique music programme to save the pigs from getting slaughtered for meat. The main motive behind the gig is to raise donations to improve the standard of living for pigs in the Huddersfield Woods Sanctuary and also to spread awareness regarding animal abuse.

During the event the pigs, known for their socializing skills, usually roam around among the people. Russell Haggata, who is the operations director and chairman at Pigs in The Wood, said, “Our pigs are one of a kind and love to socialize and dance to music.”

“They can’t wait for this year’s Orchard Pig Gig. Our sanctuary wouldn’t exist without the generosity of donations, and we’re aiming to raise over £50,000 to improve the facilities for our pigs so that everyone can experience the joy these animals can bring,” he added.

Partnering with Pigs in the Woods for the event is Orchard Pig, a vegan cider brand. Emily Gray, the brand manager at Orchard Pig stated that they believe that every pig not only deserves a home, but they also deserve to party. She went onto say that they will try to drive awareness among people not only in Great Britain, but all over the globe, regarding the protection of these “fabulous animals."

A spokesperson for the festival said, “Currently, there is no legislation that protects pigs as pets. Many are duped into buying ‘micro-pigs’ (a breed that doesn’t exist) to soon discover they are, in fact, piglets that are set to grow - and grow! This misleading con means more pigs end up in the slaughterhouse.

“The Orchard Pig Gig aims to raise funds to support the Pigs in the Woods sanctuary and, more importantly, to drive awareness around the growing number of abused and mistreated pigs that deserve a better life and a forever home.”

