1-min read

Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years

Read it backwards or forwards, February 2, 2020 reads 02/02/2020 irrespective of the format or sequence in which date, month and year are written.

News18.com

February 2, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years
Today is a palindrome |Image credit: Twitter

The first Sunday of the month of February in the new decade of 2020 is special is more unique than any Sunday has been in 900 years. That is because this Sunday (today) has a palindrome date meaning it reads the same backwards and forwards.

Read it backwards or forwards, February 2, 2020 reads 02/02/2020 irrespective of the format or sequence in which date, month and year are written.

The anomaly occurs every every century, giver or take a decade. The last time the date was a palindrome was on 11/11/1111 which was 909 years ago. The next time it happens will be on and the next it happens will be on 12/12/2121, which is 101 years

from now.

Azin Inan, Professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland told The Washington Post that was not the only freaky numeric coincidence this year. This Sunday is not only a palindrome but is is also the 33rd day of the year and since 2020 is a leap year, there will be 333 more days to follow.

This century will witness twelve eight-digit palindrome dates. Though not as perfect as 02.02.2020, something similar occurred on when the clock struck 11.11.11 on 11.11.11 (November 11, 2011). The palindromic double digit date would not reoccur for a century.

Nevertheless, today is more unique as 2020, when broken up and reverse, perfectly represent February 02 in numbers while 2011, when expanded, does not numerically add up to September 11.

