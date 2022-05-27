Specially-abled Father Drops Children to School on Tricycle, Video Warms Hearts

No matter what hurdle comes their way, every parent always strives to provide for their kids. A recent video shared online has captured the sacrifices that parents make for their children. Uploaded on Twitter by IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer Sonal Goel, the video shows a differently-abled man taking his kids to school on a tricycle.

Although it could not be known where the video was shot, it definitely speaks volumes. In the clip, a father is seen pedalling a tricycle and ferrying his kids to school. While his daughter is seated at the back of the cycle, the son is seen sitting in the front. Despite being differently abled, the man did not despair and chose to pedal the cycle with his hands.

The father doesn’t let his disability hamper his children’s future and duly fulfils his duty toward them. Even when he has a small tricycle, he makes sure that his kids sit comfortably and reach their school.

The touching video garnered more than 1.4 lakh views on Twitter while moving numerous users to tears. Several users lauded the father’s determination to not give up and work hard in the face of adversity.

For this user, the man is a responsible father who is dedicated to his kids.

Zimmedar Pita…. a fully dedicated and involved parent…. blessed children too — Anil Padmanabhan (@anilpadmana) May 25, 2022

One was even willing to step in and help the family in their tough times.

Ma’am i would like to help this guy financially…may i know how — Noufan (@Noufandhaq) May 23, 2022

This user made an evocative remark and hoped that one day, people would stop sending their parents to old age homes.

