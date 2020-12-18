Specially-abled Man From Pulwama Sets Up Own Business, Employs Others

A differently-abled man is acting to be the driving force for many with his indomitable spirit. Having lost the ability to walk a few years back, the 34-year-old is not only a business owner now but also has several others under his employment.

Arshid Ahmad Wani from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has opened a joinery unit where he also physically works along with a few of his workers, reported news agency ANI. Originally a carpenter by profession, Arshid saw his life facing a crisis when he met with an accident in 2016. However, he did not lose hope and took help from the local administration to bag a loan and start his own business.

According to the report, Arshid was working on the rooftop of a cowshed four years ago when he lost his balance and fell on the boulders. This proved to be severely damaging to his legs. Going through treatment, Arshid managed to survive but both of his legs got paralysed.

The impact of losing all the sensation of his legs left him utterly dejected. He was now bound to a wheelchair and his physical condition took a toll on him mentally as well. After staying depressed for over two years, he finally decided that he will not be a quitter. This is when he came up with the idea of opening a woodwork unit in his village of Malpora in Pulwama.

Although the mental conviction was there, opening up a business is not easy. Neighbours and relatives poured in financial support initially but Arshid was in need of solid funding. Thus he took his tale to the then Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama who saw a drive-in Arshid and was sure of his success. The officer then helped him in getting a loan through District Industries Centre (DIC).

“So far I have almost bought all the machines that I need for woodworking,” Arshid told the agency, adding that there were six persons working at his unit at present. Beaming with glee, the carpenter also said that he was receiving many orders to build doors and windows. “I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore ways and means of starting their own ventures,” said Arshid.

Mushtaq Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer of Pulwama, added that the district administration was providing Arshid with a monthly pension to further help the man. He also urged other physically handicapped people to come ahead and approach them for assistance.