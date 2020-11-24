Specially-abled Woman Inspires All by Becoming Sarpanch of Two Maharashtra Villages at 34

There have been many inspiring tales amid adversities that have always brought out the grit and determination of the human minds if one puts their heart to it. A similar case is 34-year-old Kavita Bhondwe from Nashik, who is inspiring many through her exemplary work as the sarpanch of not one but two village panchayats in the Dindori Taluka in Maharashtra's Nashik district. But what makes her unique and exemplary is that she is a specially-abled woman who has fought against illegal practices in the villages while doing her job.

Kavita leads Dahegan and Waglud, both the villages that belong to the Dindori Taluka. Serving her second term as the sarpanch in gram panchayat, Kavita was just 25-years-old when she was elected for the first time as the head of panchayat in the village, setting an example of what she achieved at such a young age.

Maharashtra: A 34-year-old specially-abled woman is serving the society as Sarpanch of 2 villages in Dindori Taluka, Nashik district. Currently in her 2nd term, Kavita Bhondwe made changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs & stood up against illegal practices in Dahegaon & Waglud. pic.twitter.com/OlwZD6kGWU — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

No journey is devoid of adversities and Kavita's was too. Speaking to news agency ANI, she spoke about the kind of injustice and mocking she faced by a certain section of the villagers when she started out as they used to mock her for walking on crutches, she said.

She told ANI, "Earlier people use to make fun of me, seeing me on crutches. However, I didn't give up and learnt from my father and village elders. Many did not like the fact that I became sarpanch at the young age of 25 years," said Kavita.

Fighting against the stigmas attached to her condition, Kavita has always stood her ground, undeterred from the discouragement she faced and have been working ever so diligently from the time she became a sarpanch.

During her terms, she has always stood for equality and fairness and has brought in major changes to the way the panchayat works.

Kavita's story has inspired and warmed up people to her who read her story on social media. Several users applauded her determination.

Can someone set up donation so that she can get a wheelchair — Anon (@Anon12518186) November 24, 2020

Immense respect for you ma'am. Will be more than happy if I can be of any help 🙏🏻 — Pooja 🇮🇳 (@beyoond_starz) November 24, 2020

Keep it up.. It's motivation for all. — Mukti Parshad (@MuktiParshad) November 24, 2020

Kavita has also taken a stand whenever needed against illegal practices in Dahegaon and Waglud and eradicated them, thus aiming for sustainable upliftment and welfare of the village and its people.