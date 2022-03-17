Spectacular Aurora Borealis Lights up Scotland Skies in Viral Photos

Residents in Scotland had the opportunity of witnessing some of the bewitching aurora borealis earlier this week. The natural phenomenon caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun appears in the sky as rays of green or aquamarine light which shimmer and dance. According to a report by BBC, the aurora borealis was mostly visible from Orkney in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.

Those who were lucky to witness this enthralling event shared the pictures on social media and they might certainly make you want to pack your bags and book a ticket to the location right away. One of the people who witnessed the aurora borealis shared the pictures on Twitter and added in the caption, “I took 280 aurora pictures on Sunday evening so hope you don’t mind me sharing a few more. Still on a high from watching this incredible light show in Scotland.”

I took 280 aurora pics on Sunday evening so hope you don't mind me sharing a few more. Still on a high from watching this incredible lightshow in Scotland! #Aurora pic.twitter.com/5H7TwRehHn— Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) March 16, 2022

Another spellbound aurora witness shared the stunning images on the microblogging website and added in the caption “Never seen anything quite like last night before. Northern Lights. Aurora Borealis.”

Netizens were equally impressed with the pictures and videos of the natural phenomena shared on social media. Sharing their reaction to a timelapse video of aurora borealis, one user commented, “Another sight I’ve never seen eye to eye, other than photos, videos etc, stunning. Simply stunning atmospheric effect of the Aurora Borealis.” Others described the video as “spectacular.”

Another sight I’ve never seen eye to eye, other than photo’s, videos etc,… stunning…simply stunning atmospheric effect of the Aurora Borealis, … ✨🙏✨👏✨— Sheena_Ingrid✨ (@gardenwatcher2) March 15, 2022

Spectacular.— Graham Orr 🇺🇦 (@GrahamOrr15) March 14, 2022

Speaking to BBC, astronomer Steve Owens explained how the northern lights were visible in Scotland and said the Sun was emerging from a quiet phase in the star’s 11-year cycle of solar activity. Owens also added that the Sun heading out of minimum to maximum activity over the next few years increased the chances of people being able to see the space weather. According to Owens, those places away from light pollution in northern Scotland are some of the best locations in the UK for seeing the aurora, that is if skies were clear and the Sun was active.

