Spectacular Photos of Earth as Seen from ISS at Sunrise and at Night Leaves Internet Spellbound

If your social media feed has been bombarded with pictures of the supermoon or the red blood moon, we have something refreshing for you. The latest post by the International Space Station (ISS) will show you how spectacular the Earth looks from space. Astronauts stationed at the ISS had captured some awe-inspiring nocturnal phases of the blue planet.

In a series of four pictures, the ISS showed how city lights glimmer like burning embers among the vast darkness of oceans at night and how the planet glows up when the first rays of sunlight touch upon the far eastern side. The first picture shared by the ISS captured the nocturnal view of Mauritius and Reunion Island on the Indian Ocean. Among the pitch dark waters, the boundaries of the islands can be seen making their presence felt. The second picture showed how the sun’s glint beams off the Tasman Sea on the southeastern coast of New South Wales, Australia.

Hovering over the European region, the ISS astronauts also captured the night lights of Italy during an orbital twilight. The inverted boot-like map of Italy can be recognised in the image as the golden lights highlight its borders. The last picture in the series showed how the far eastern region of the planet receives the first rays of sunlight as silky smooth skies spread glide over the curving globe.

Commenting on the Instagram post of ISS shared on Thursday, one Italian user was able to spot their city of Naples. As the comment read, “In the picture we can see my city: NAPLES!!!” Fascinated by the pictures, Danish travel photographer Jobbe Pilgaard commented, “It must feel surreal looking down on entire countries like that. Always very inspiring to see planet Earth from above.” He further mentioned how even viewing the cities lighting up the endless darkness from a flight is something that he finds very special, hence these pictures by ISS just enhanced that feeling.

With these pictures, the ISS has certainly managed to make netizens fall in love with their planet.

