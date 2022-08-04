'Speed Kills': Delhi Police Warn Against Stunt Biking With Scary Accident Video

Learning from other people’s mistakes is possibly one of the best ways to stay out of danger. Bikes stunts clearly fall into this category. The Delhi Traffic Police has tried to caution people about the dire consequences of reckless driving by sharing a video of a biker trying some stunts. In the clip, a biker, who seems too confident about his riding skills, is seen navigating his vehicle across a narrow street in a zig-zag manner. Things end badly for him when a few moments later, the bike wobbles and the rider loses balance. He falls, topples a couple of times, and is then dragged for a few meters

Sharing the video, Delhi Traffic Police, in the caption, quipped, “Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!”

The internet quite impressed with the way the traffic police department was spreading awareness about road safety. One user wrote, “Speed thrills but kills!”

Another user said, “Appreciate your fresh mode of campaign, it is up to the people to have some sense.”

“This is lit,” commented a user.

“Absolutely true,” said this user.

One user said, “Good Slogan. Janhit Mein Jaari,” addressing the amusing rhyme the traffic police wrote in the caption.

One person stated that people who still do not understand can watch the video and try again.

अब भी जिनको समझ ना आया हो वो फिर से कोशिश कर सकते है वीडियो को देखकर ।

Such posts make frequent appearances on social media. And, along with being informative, they are quite entertaining. In May, a similar video surfaced from the official Twitter handle of UP Police, where they warned citizens against doing stunts on road and attached a witty rhyme along with it.

Delhi Police often depends on pop culture references to make a connect with the younger generation. Just a few months ago, the national capital’s police used a Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about the dangers of drunk driving. “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’! Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe,” read the caption.

If this isn’t cool messaging, we don’t know what is.

