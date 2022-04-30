Speed Sleeping to Duck Jumping: These Olympic Sport Ideas by Kids are No Child's Play

Children have always been the most curious of all. From being inquisitive 24×7 to having the most innovative ideas of problem solving, kids have always entertained us with their views and ideas. In a funny test, a bunch of kids were asked to suggest sports that should be a part of the Olympics and the answers are the cutest you’ll come across. George Pointon, a Twitter user who loves to post about children and their imagination on the social media platform asked a number of children which new sports and games should be included in the Olympics. “I asked a group of 6 year olds ‘Invent a new Olympic sport’,” the tweet read. Pointon then went ahead and posted the answers in a Twitter thread.

I asked a group of 6 year olds "Invent a new Olympic sport"These will be rated.A THREAD— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

The first answer was by Rory and the game he suggested was “Bowling running” where a player would run 10km which was the normal part of the game. In addition to this, the player would be given bowling balls and they would need to knock down pins as they go. The player would be scored on time and number of pins they knock down. Pointon rated this game to be 7 on 10 and called it “a real test of speed and skill”.

Rory - "Bowling running"You run 10k, which seems fine. However, you are also being thrown bowling balls and need to knock down pins as you go. You are scored on time and number of pins you knockdown. It's a real test of speed and skill. A great start to our Olympics games. 7/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Amongst the many interesting answers, the top rated one was by JJ who suggested the game “Swimming underwater as far as you can” and the winner of this game would be the one who can swim the longest distance while being submerged underwater. The players of this game will only be allowed to come up for three breaths anytime. Pointon rated this game to be 9.5 on 10 and said “I’m sorry but that is singlehandedly the greatest bit of TV. I hope it’s not already invented.” The lowest rated game was “Duck Jump" suggested by Susanna which would see players jumping over a normal sized duck.

JJ - "Swimming underwater as far as you can" This sounds tense. So, you must submerge yourself and see how far you can go underwater. You can come up for three breaths anytime. I'm sorry but that is singlehandedly the greatest bit of TV. I hope it's not already invented. 9.5/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Susanna - "Duck Jump" There is no hidden meaning here. This sport is exactly as it sounds. One must jump over a duck. Athletes will be scored on flair only. The duck is normal sized. I'm not sure why anyone would watch this, saying that, I would tune in out of curiosity. 2/10. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

The thread garnered a lot of attention and sits at more than 14,300 likes and 2,157 retweets.

