SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight to AR Rahman’s 'Urvashi'

Regardless of how many perks flight crew enjoys, the job still involves a lot of hard work. The aircrew should constantly be accessible to assist passengers, pilots, and other members on the flight. But when they find an empty flight, how can they miss a chance to dance. An empty flight aisle seems no less than a runway or a dance floor for the cabin crew. A video recently went viral on social media, where an air hostess identified as Uma Meenakshi can be seen moving and grooving to the tunes of the famous Bollywood song ‘Urvashi’.

Meenakshi, a SpiceJet cabin crew, recently uploaded a Reel on Instagram. She can be seen dressed in Red and Black bodycon uniform and dancing to the famous number of ‘Humse hai Muqabala’. The combination of Meenakshi’s expression and the peppy A R Rehman number left the netizens spellbound. “Take it easy,"she captioned her video.

The Reel has been making the rounds on the internet since it was published and has received over 7k likes on the social media site. This recent video has piqued the interest of internet users. Love-struck and fire emojis made their ways quickly tothe comment section.

Rahman’s song Urvashi was included in acclaimed filmmaker Shankar’s Tamil film Kadhalan, which was released in 1994. The song featured actor Prabhudeva dancing on the streets of Chennai in the film.

Previously, Meenaksidanced to the song Navrai Majhi from Sridevi’s 2012 film English Vinglish.

This isn’t the first time that an empty flight has served the purpose of a dance floor. Earlier, another video of an IndiGo air hostess went popular. In that video, the hostess grooved to the tune of the viral Sinhala song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.Another flight attendant of IndiGo airline was seen dancing to the viral song ‘KiDi- Touch it’ a few days back.

The flight aisle seems to become dance inspiration for a lot of influencers as well, including Samyuktha Hegde.

