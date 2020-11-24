Spicy Chicken Wings Couldn't Stop The Undertaker from Revealing His All-time Favourite WWE Clashes

"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

One of the iconic superstars in the history of WWE, The Undertaker, bid goodbye to the wrestling arena on the 30th anniversary of his debut. The Deadman got the farewell he truly deserved at the Survivor Series, where a reunion of wrestlers took place.

Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (with his face painted with The Undertaker's symbol), Mick Foley, The Godfather, Savio Vega, The Godwinns, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, his ring brother, Kane-- you name it, the stars were there.

But days before The Undertaker said goodbye to ring the final time, the wrestler (virtually) sat down with Sean Evans for an interview and faced an unlikely opponent-- hottest chicken wings in the business. In a very candid appearance and unlike anything the fans had ever seen in the arena, The Undertaker was in a recent episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones" where he showed a light-hearted side of the man who once instilled fear among opponents and fans alike.

Among the many personal life anecdotes and Easter Eggs host Evans brought on the table was a question that perhaps everyone wanted an answer to-- What are Undertaker's all-time favourite wrestling matches?

"I would... Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat," the Taker said.

"Any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race."

"(I may be a) little bit of an egomaniac here, but I'd go with Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25."

And lastly, in the days of modern wrestling, Taker said: "I'd go the recent match (WrestleMania 36) between Edge and Randy Orton."

Coming back to the farewell night, a video paying tribute to the Phenom was played. It featured the 30 years of journey of Mark Calaway as The Undertaker on WWE. The video featured the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Steve Austin and others speaking about their experiences with The Undertaker over the course of their careers.

The bell chimed in the Amway Center, the lights went out, the flame shot up, and the hall was filled with the blue smoke and entered The Undertaker in his iconic style. The Undertaker took the ring for one last time amid the chanting of his name by the virtual fans.