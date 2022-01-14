Spider-man Artwork from 1984 Comic Page Sells for Record Rs 24 Crore Bidding in Dallas

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million. Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom. The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas. The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine. Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned. None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

In an unrelated case, a video has now resurfaced which is sure to be a treat for desi fans of the webbed superhero where Holland is seen singing a ‘Hindi’ Spiderman song. The original video is from 2017, the year the first Spiderman movie starring Holland came out. Sahil Shah from the East India Comedy spoke to Holland about the film, being an ‘Avenger’ and also the Indian version of our beloved webbed superhero.

Shah goes on to show Holland the Indian comic book version of Spiderman, which was started back in 2004-2005 where the webbed hero wore dhoti and juttis. However what followed after was hilarious to say the least and well, impressive as well!. Shah played a musical video where he showed Holland a song in Hindi about- wait for it- the Spiderman in a romantic song. And then the duo did the unthinkable, Tom Holland, the official Spiderman actually ended up singing the song..

“Spiderman, Spiderman..tune churaya mera dil ka chain".. (Spiderman, Spiderman, you stole my heart)

(With AP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.